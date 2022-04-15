UrduPoint.com

108 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2022 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed Rs 87,000 fine on 108 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Friday that price control magistrates inspected 772 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering, he added.

