1,080 motorcycles impounded

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :A total of 1,080 motorcycles were impounded in police stations in a week during ongoing crackdown launched against motorcycle riders who do not use helmets.

In-charge mobile Unit Traffic Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Sajid Mahmood said that a total of Rs 631,000 fine was imposed on bike-riders for violation.

Police have call upon people to wear helmets for their safety and to avoid violation of the law.