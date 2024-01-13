10,800grams of hashish recovered from Rickshaw in Mardan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) In a successful operation, the Excise Police Station Mardan have recovered 6000 grams of hashish from a without number plate Rickshaw on the main Ring Road in the city, a spokesman of the Excise told media men here on Saturday.

It was another major operation of Police Station Excise Mardan region wherein they foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of drugs to Punjab, the spokesman said. He disclosed that during the search, 6000 grams of hashish was recovered from an unmarked rickshaw on Ring Road Mardan.

He said the accused driver Muhammad Saeed, son of Syed Faqir, resident of Wah Cantt, Asifabad Street No.

3, Hasan Abdal, was arrested on the spot. Another operation was carried out by Excise Police Station Peshawar near Hayatabad Toll Plaza and during the search, 4800 grams of hashish was recovered from the motorcyclist, the spokesperson said.

The accused Mohsin Shah, son of Zahir Shah, resident of Siddiqabad, Arbab Road, Peshawar was arrested on the spot and cases against all the drug smugglers were registered in respective Police stations with further investigation underway, the spokesperson said.

