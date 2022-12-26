UrduPoint.com

1081 Power Pilferers Nabbed In Current Month

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2022 | 08:24 PM

1081 power pilferers nabbed in current month

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 1081 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab during the ongoing month, MEPCO official said on Monday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 1081 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab during the ongoing month, MEPCO official said on Monday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1.

4 million electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 34.6 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against 96 of them over Involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, MEPCO official added.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Benazir sacrificed life for strengthening democrac ..

Benazir sacrificed life for strengthening democracy: Speaker

4 minutes ago
 LCCI wants industry status for meat sector

LCCI wants industry status for meat sector

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Land Department launches its new strategic p ..

Dubai Land Department launches its new strategic plan 2026

1 hour ago
 Ousted Former Sri Lankan President Departs to US W ..

Ousted Former Sri Lankan President Departs to US With Family - Reports

4 minutes ago
 38 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

38 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

4 minutes ago
 NDMA directs for Anti-COVID National Preparedness ..

NDMA directs for Anti-COVID National Preparedness Audit 2022-23

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.