1081 power pilferers nabbed in current month

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 1081 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab during the ongoing month, MEPCO official said on Monday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 1081 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab during the ongoing month, MEPCO official said on Monday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1.

4 million electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 34.6 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against 96 of them over Involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, MEPCO official added.