108,250 hajj applications received under govt scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):Over 108,250 applications have been received under Government Hajj Scheme on ninth day According to spokesman of the ministry, the designated branches of 13 scheduled banks had received 108,250 Hajj applications under the Government Hajj Scheme till Tuesday evening.

The government scheme applications would be received till March 6, he added.

This year a total of 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform the sacred religious ceremony .The applicants must get receipt with bank stamp from the banks.