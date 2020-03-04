UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

108,250 Hajj Applications Received Under Govt Scheme

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:57 PM

108,250 hajj applications received under govt scheme

Over 108,250 applications have been received under Government Hajj Scheme on ninth day According to spokesman of the ministry, the designated branches of 13 scheduled banks had received 108,250 Hajj applications under the Government Hajj Scheme till Tuesday evening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):Over 108,250 applications have been received under Government Hajj Scheme on ninth day According to spokesman of the ministry, the designated branches of 13 scheduled banks had received 108,250 Hajj applications under the Government Hajj Scheme till Tuesday evening.

The government scheme applications would be received till March 6, he added.

This year a total of 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform the sacred religious ceremony .The applicants must get receipt with bank stamp from the banks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Bank March From Government

Recent Stories

Aboul Gheit thanks UAE for funding renovation of A ..

1 hour ago

MCI finalizes land site for capital's proper waste ..

16 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy Urges Putin, Erdogan to Find 'Imm ..

16 minutes ago

New James Bond Movie Postponed Until November 2020 ..

16 minutes ago

Thomas stars as Windies defeat Sri Lanka in first ..

16 minutes ago

Pentagon Fails to Collect Overdue Acquisition, Ser ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.