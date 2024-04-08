Open Menu

1085 Vehicles Inspected, Fines Imposed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2024 | 06:50 PM

1085 vehicles inspected, fines imposed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The district administration and the Transport Department have inspected a total of 1085 vehicles and 59 transport terminals. Fines were imposed on 372 vehicle owners, and FIRs were registered against six managers of bus terminals during the last three days.

The authorities have issued warnings to 78 transporters, while 16 were arrested for overcharging. Inspections were carried out at various transport terminals, including General Bus Stand, Lahore Terminal, Charsadda Bus Stand, Kohat Bus Stand, and Karkhanu Bus Stand, as well as commercial vehicles on GT Road, Peshawar Motorway Interchange, Kohat Road, Charsadda Road, and other areas.

During the inspections, fines were imposed on 372 vehicles for collecting more than the official fare, while excess fares were refunded to passengers.

The district administration stated that official fare rates will be strictly enforced, and no exemptions will be granted.

