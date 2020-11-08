UrduPoint.com
1,08,680 Drivers Fined During Ongoing Year For Careless Driving

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 12:30 PM

1,08,680 drivers fined during ongoing year for careless driving

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued 1,08680 fine tickets during the ongoing year to those drivers involved in careless driving on roads.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that special squads have been constituted to take action against careless drivers putting their own and others lives at risk.

He also asked to adopt decent attitude with road users and ensure implementation on policy of `Phele Salam-Phir Kalam'.

He said that all officials have been directed for strict action against those involved in careless driving and ensure steps for safe road environment in the city.

He said that directions have been made to ensure renewed efforts for awareness about traffic rules among citizens by ITP education wing.

He directed ITP's teams to visit educational institutions to create traffic sense as several students have joined ITP as traffic volunteers.

The SSP (Traffic) also assigned task to ITP's education team to present weekly report about its performance.

