1087 acres land retrieved in nine days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 1087 acres, 7 kanal and 63 marla state land worth Rs. 9.98 billion had been retrieved from land grabbers in Faisalabad during last 9 days.

Giving details, a spokesman of local administration said on Sunday that in the tehsil city, 2 kanal and 11 marla land worth Rs.2.

57 billion was retrieved while in tehsil Sadar 113 acre, 2 kanals and 16 marlas land of Rs.1.89 billion, in tehsil Jaranwala 163 acres, 4 kanal and 5 marlas land of Rs.740 million was retrieved.

He further said that in tehsil Tandlianwala 266 acre, 5 kanal and 12 marlas land worth Rs.430 million, in tehsil Sammundri 55 acres and 2 kanal land worth Rs.135 million and in tehsil Chak Jhumra 489 acres, 2 kanal and 7 marlas land worth Rs.4 billion was retrieved so far.