109 Acres State Land Retrieved In District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

109 acres state land retrieved in district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration retrieved 109 acres of state land worth billions of rupees from land grabbers here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the Faisalabad Development Authority retrieved 10 kanal land worth Rs 1 billion in Madina Town area. The encroacher had constructed two homes and a school. The enforcement team along with Judicial Magistrate Ch Ijaz Latif demolished construction on the plots.

Meanwhile, AC Chak Jhumra Muhammad Haider retrieved 43 acres and 9 kanal land worth Rs 45 million in two villages.

The team retrieved 40 acres and 6 kanal land in Chak No 125-RB and 3 acres and 3 kanal land in Chak No 148-RB.

AC Jarranwala Zainul Abidin retrieved 4 acre, 6 kanal and 12 marla state land in Chak No 548-GB.

AC Samundri Faisal Sultan retrieved 17.5 acres of land in Chak No 170-GB from Ijaz and Sikandar.

Separately, the AC Tandlianwala got vacated 30 acres land worth Rs 50 million in Chak No 489-GB from Muhammad Tahir Nasim and others.

The AC Saddar also conducted operations in Chak No 243-RB Roshanwala andretrieved 12.5 acres of land.

