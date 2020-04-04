109 corona tests from Manga found negative: Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Saturday conveyed a good news from his tweeter account that tests of 109 corona suspects from different parts of Union Council Manga area in district Mardan were found negative by National Institute of Health

He said it was a good news at this time, adding that the government would carry out disinfectant spray in the area and would gradually open the Union Council.

Speaking high of the government's precautionary measures in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, he said it proved effectiveness of the lockdown and other actions taken by the government as well as the district administration to control the spread of corona in UC Manga and other affected areas.

"We stand committed for safety of our people" he said and added that soon the infectious corona disease would be overcome. He urged masses to cooperate with the government and remain at houses till the situation improves.