109 Coronavirus samples collected within 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The District Health Authority Rawalpindi collected around 109 Coronavirus samples during the last 24 hours, out of which 108 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.92 per cent.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Monday, one more patient was reported during the last 24 hours from the Rawal town area, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 47,740. He added that the infected cases included 44,108 from Rawalpindi and 3,632 from other districts. "Presently, eight confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one is admitted at any district's health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had received jabs against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.