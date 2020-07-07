109 electricity pilferers fined

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) managed to hold 109 electricity pilferers during raids in different areas of south Punjab on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the thieves allegedly involved in pilfering 131,000 electricity units.

The pilferers were fined over Rs 2.3 millions. Similarly, one FIR was registered against an alleged outlaw. Mepco teams had raided in 17 different districts of the region, said official sources.