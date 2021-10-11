109 held, 143 restaurants sealed for non-compliance of Covid SoPs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has arrested 109 persons and sealed 143 restaurants for non-compliance of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The civil administration teams headed by assistant commissioners (ACs) in collaboration with Federal capital police were visiting hotels, restaurants, shops, markets to ensure strict enforcement of covid SOPs, said Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat on Monday.

Sharing details about the actions taken during last month with APP, he said the authorities imposed fine worth Rs 203500 by inspecting as many as 4113 shops. Some 145 shops were also sealed for violating the SOPs, he added.

The authorities, he said also checked 1657 restaurants 611 Marques to ensure the compliance of covid SOPs.

To a query, he said the ACs concerned along with National Command and Operation Centre officials were in the field to check the vaccination status of the staff and customers at various shops including meat, vegetables, cash and carries, and hotels, restaurants in main markets of the federal capital.

Heavy fines were being imposed on coronavirus SoPs violators, and unvaccinated individuals. FIRs being lodged against shop owners for not inoculation of staff against the virus.

Meanwhile, Magistrate ICT, conducted price checking, monitoring anti-dengue activities and compliance of COVID-19 SOPs in the area of Khanna where Rs 17500 fine collected from the violators.

Likewise, assistant commissioner (Saddar) carried out price checking in D-12 Markaz. Prices of fruits/ vegetables and other essential commodities were assessed. One shop sealed and two shopkeepers were shifted to police station due to over charging.

Assistant commissioner (Industrial Area) inspected car wash and tyre shops in the jurisdiction regarding measures preventing spread of dengue virus. All those in violation were fined.

Assistant commissioner (City) inspected prices of essential commodities to ensure compliance to notified rates. Violators were fined/arrested.

Assistant commissioner (Koral) carried out price checking of fruit/vegetables,poultry and essential commodities in Ali Pur. Four persons were arrested for overcharging and Fines Imposed for non-display of price list. The Ac also Inspected service stations, tyre shops and junkyard to ensure compliance of dengue SOPs in Ali Pur.

Moreover, assistant commissioner (Industrial Area) inspected shops and stores in the jurisdiction to monitor display of price lists and adherence to notified rates. Total 20 shops were inspected and Rs 10,000 fine imposed.

Assistant commissioner (Secretariat) inspected markets in Bhara Kahu for implementation of govt prescribed rates, status of vaccination and unauthorised use of polythene bags in fruits/vegetable, milk and chicken/meat shops shops, general stores, restaurants etc. Violators were fined and warned as per law.

Assistant commissioner (Potohar) checked grocery stores and wheat sellers on parhena road paralell to Islamabad motorway to ensure display of price lists. Those in violation have been fined.

Assistant commissioner (Shalimar) conducted price checking in F-11 Markaz , G-10 and G-11 markets. Around 50 inspections were made while Rs 15000 fine imposed for not displaying rate list and overcharging.

