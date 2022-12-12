109 housing societies declared illegal in federal capital, NA told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has declared 109 housing schemes located in different zones of the Federal capital as illegal, State Minister for Interior Abdul Rehman Kanjo told National Assembly.

Replying to the question of MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar, he said as many as five societies were operating illegally in zone �II; 77 illegal societies were working in Zone IV, and 27 working in Zone V of the federal capital.

Giving details of the legal housing schemes operating in the federal capital, Kanjo said 47 housing schemes were working in Islamabad after getting approval from the concerned.

As many as 12 societies are working in Zone II of the federal capital.

Likewise, seven legal societies were working in Zone IV; 23 in Zone V and five societies were working legally in Sector E-11 of the federal capital, he apprised.