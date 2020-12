109 Kanal state land worth Rs 15m retrieved

Tahsil administration retrieved state land measuring over 109 Kanal in an operation at a village in Mianchannu on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Tahsil administration retrieved state land measuring over 109 Kanal in an operation at a village in Mianchannu on Wednesday.

Operation was part of ongoing campaign against land grabbers ordered by Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi resulting in retrieval of 109 Kanal and two marla state owned property valuing Rs 15 million.

A team led by Tahsildar Rana Shafiq reached Chak 57/15L in Mianchannu and evicted the influential land grabbers.