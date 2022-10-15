10.9 m indigenous plants to be installed in South Punjab: Sarfraz Magasi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary Forest, Fisheries and Wildlife (South Punjab) Sarfraz Magasi said that 10.9 million indigenous plants were being installed across south Punjab under the 10 billion Tsunami project during the monsoon campaign.

Talking to APP, Sarfraz Magasi observed that the Forest department owned six lac acres in south Punjab and most of the plants were being installed at the Forest land and these would help improve natural habitat not only for birds but also help promote greenery and clean atmosphere. The forest land is available along roads, banks of canals, deserts and some other areas. Till now, the department had installed 20 million plants under the 10-Billion Tsunami project, he hinted.

He remarked that the Forest department established special nurseries to provide plants to the general public against subsidized rates. Each plant is being given against Rs two, Magasi added. The plants are also given to schools, government offices. The role of armed forces in tree plantations is also important as a huge number of plants were installed in forces' offices, Magasi hinted.

To a query about fruit trees plantation, Magasi stated that mix trees, including fruit and other indigenous plants, matching to the local environment, had been installed. About criteria to verify the installation of plants, the secretary Sarfraz Magasi maintained that a strict mechanism was evolved for verification. The trees are observed through the Geographical Information System (GIS).

Responding to a query about protection of the plants, he stated that the department's guards were regularly monitoring the plants. The numbering of already existing trees was also being done after 2006. The process of numbering of the trees across south Punjab will complete soon, he stated. About wood theft, Sarfraz claimed that heavy fines were being imposed on wood thieves. The department will not tolerate the thieves, he said, adding that trees played a vital role in cleaning the atmosphere and also provide natural habitat to birds, he concluded.