109 More Infected With Dengue Virus

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2022 | 06:20 PM

109 more infected with dengue virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 109 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,721.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Wednesday said that, among the new cases, 35 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, 28 from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, 23 from Rawalpindi Cantonment, 11 from Chaklala cantonment, nine from Potohar rural, two from Murree, and one of each from Kahuta, Kalar Syedan and Gujjar Khan.

Dr Sajjad added that 243 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 95 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 76 to the District Headquarters Hospital and 72 to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 160 tested positive, with 127 belonging to Rawalpindi.

The health official said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 2,492 FIRs, sealed 589 premises, issued Challans to 7,323, notices to 10,160 and a fine of Rs 6,942,416 imposed on violations of dengue SOPs from January 1 to date.

He said disease prevention was the government priority, and the district health administration worked day and night to avoid the possible infection outbreak.

