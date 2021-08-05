109 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :About 109 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 30,008 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial health directorate cell Balochistan,Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 952,902 people were screened for the virus till August 4.

As many as 28,695 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 329 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.