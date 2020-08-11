109 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab on Tuesday

The COVID-19 claimed four more lives in the province, while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 94,586 after registration of 109 new cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 claimed four more lives in the province, while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 94,586 after registration of 109 new cases.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Tuesday, so far the total number of deaths recorded as 2174 altogether .

As many as 55 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 5 in Rawalpindi, 3 in Jehlum, 1 in Chakwal, 13 in Gujranwala,4 in Sialkot,3 in Narowal,6 in Gujrat, 1 in Hafizabad,1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 4 in Multan,1 in Khanewal, 2 in Faisalabad,1 in Toba Tek Singh,1 in Jhang,3 in Rahimyar Khan,1 in Sargodha, 2 in Mianwali,1 in Bahawalpur and a new case of COVID-19 was reported in Dera Ghazi Khan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 788,860 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 86,289 confirmed cases were recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department appealed the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.