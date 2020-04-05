UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

109 Persons At Manga Tested Negative, Disbursing Of Relief Package To Start Next Week: Ajmal Wazir

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 04:40 PM

109 persons at Manga tested negative, disbursing of relief package to start next week: Ajmal Wazir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir said here Sunday that 109 individuals had been tested negative in Union Council Manga in Mardan district.

Addressing a news conference here, he said corona tests of these persons have found positive earlier and now their tests results were found negative after treatment, which is a matter of great satisfaction.

He said the government was taking effective measures to clear the area in phases.

The advisor said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was himself monitoring the situation round the clock.

He said a five-member committee of senior doctors has been constituted for passive immunization through plasma of recovered patients of Corona.

Ajmal Wazir said three thousand six hundred points have been identified for distribution of relief package to the destitute people in the province.

He said the process of disbursing relief package will start next week.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Manga Mardan Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Palestine registers nine new COVID-19 cases, total ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Government Workshop launches second session ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation foresees future of distanc ..

46 minutes ago

4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Aqaba, Jordan

1 hour ago

Sharjah Chamber urges property owners to reschedul ..

1 hour ago

Philippines announces 8 new coronavirus deaths, 15 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.