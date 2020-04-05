109 persons at Manga tested negative, disbursing of relief package to start next week: Ajmal Wazir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir said here Sunday that 109 individuals had been tested negative in Union Council Manga in Mardan district.

Addressing a news conference here, he said corona tests of these persons have found positive earlier and now their tests results were found negative after treatment, which is a matter of great satisfaction.

He said the government was taking effective measures to clear the area in phases.

The advisor said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was himself monitoring the situation round the clock.

He said a five-member committee of senior doctors has been constituted for passive immunization through plasma of recovered patients of Corona.

Ajmal Wazir said three thousand six hundred points have been identified for distribution of relief package to the destitute people in the province.

He said the process of disbursing relief package will start next week.