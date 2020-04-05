109 persons at Manga tested negative, disbursing of relief package to start next week: Adviser for Information

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir said here Sunday that 109 persons had been tested negative in Union Council Manga in Mardan district.

Addressing a news conference here, Ajmal Wazir said Manga UC with around 5,7000 population had been lockdown after death of its resident, Saadat Khan due to coronavirus and now it was being cleared phase wise.

Ajmal Wazir said 3600 points have been identified for distribution of relief package to the destitute, poor and vulnerable people in the province.

He said the process of disbursing relief package would start next week.

Wazir said Rs 12,000 one time would be given to each poor household under Prime Minister Ehsaas programme covering about 2.150 million poor families.

In the second phase, he said Rs 6000 would be provided under the Chief Minister KP relief package to poor people in a transparent mechanism through online services through management Information system.

He said a five-member committee of senior doctors has been constituted for passive immunization through plasma of the recovered patients of Corona, adding the committee would formally start work on it next week.

The advisor said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was himself monitoring the situation round the clock, saying all the departments including army, police, health, rescue 1122 and district administration were working under a inclusive strategy to protect people from Coronavirus.

On the other side, he said food and others essential commodities' availability and prices were being monitored in markets, saying sufficient stock was available to caters people needs.

He said strict action would be taken against hoarders and unlawful profiteers.

Wazir said 2000 doctors services were immediately hired to deal with coronavirus pandemic and the Chief Minister KP has directed removal of all obstacles in way of bloods transfusions services to patients of blood disorders.

The Adviser said Rs 8 billion were released to health department for purchase of equipments and essential others services besides Rs 6 billion to Relief Department for emergency services in the wake of reports of coronavirus.

He said the CM has directed full care of the members of Tableegi jumat and every efforts were being made to help all those affected by coronavirus.