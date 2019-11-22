109 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 109 pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab here on Friday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 109 pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab here on Friday.

Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 107,000 units, an Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 1.8 million was imposed as fine on the pilferers while FIRs were got registered against seven of them on charges of metre tampering.