109 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 109 pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab on Thursday.

The Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 109,000 units, a spokesman of the company said.

A sum of over Rs 1.8 million was imposed as fine on pilferers while cases were also got registered against two of them involved in metre tampering.