109 Power-pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 07:04 PM

109 power-pilferers caught in south Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 109 power-pilferers during separate operations throughout south Punjab in a day, a Mepco official said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 109 power-pilferers during separate operations throughout south Punjab in a day, a Mepco official said on Saturday.

The Mepco teams, accompanying task forces, raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 123,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 1.8 million was imposed as fine while a case was also registered against one power-pilferer over involvement in tampering with the body of meter.

