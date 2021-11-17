UrduPoint.com

109 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:01 PM

109 power pilferers nabbed in a day

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 109 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab, MEPCO official said on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 109 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 157,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.7 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also got registered against 12 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters,slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity f ..

UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity for global energy sector: OPEC ..

8 minutes ago
 BOI organize, 'E-KACHEHRY' for Business Fraternity ..

BOI organize, 'E-KACHEHRY' for Business Fraternity

4 minutes ago
 Varsities' VCs appointed on merit: Governor

Varsities' VCs appointed on merit: Governor

4 minutes ago
 Ali Nawaz congratulates traders over passing of Is ..

Ali Nawaz congratulates traders over passing of Islamabad Rent Restriction Bill

4 minutes ago
 US Designates Russia, China, Iran for 'Violations ..

US Designates Russia, China, Iran for 'Violations of Religious Freedom' - Blinke ..

4 minutes ago
 Motor Cars Association appeals govt to take steps ..

Motor Cars Association appeals govt to take steps to reduce vehicle rates

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.