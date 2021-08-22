UrduPoint.com

109 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 05:10 PM

109 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 109 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Sunday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over two lac electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 3.4 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered against seven of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

