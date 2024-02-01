109 Power Pilferers Netted Across The MEPCO Region
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 11:15 PM
Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 109 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region on Thursday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 109 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region on Thursday.
The taskforce teams have raided at various places and got registered cases against 58 power pilferers and caught two power pilferer with red handed.
Recent Stories
Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role ..
KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi opens 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospit ..
EUM unveils Innovation Centre
Street dogs cause injuries to multiple people in Larkana, prompting safety conce ..
Four held, over 300 kites confiscated
President asks chambers to support women entrepreneurs in availing low interest ..
Health dept witnesses improvement in healthcare services: Dr Jogezai
Meeting reviews arrangements for elections
Terrorist ring leader Ashraf Sheikh with accomplice killed in D.I Khan: ISPR
Education Minister call for enhancing Pak-Qatar bilateral ties
SU to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Feb 2
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role in resolving Kashmir ..4 minutes ago
-
KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth7 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi opens 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospital4 minutes ago
-
EUM unveils Innovation Centre7 minutes ago
-
Street dogs cause injuries to multiple people in Larkana, prompting safety concerns7 minutes ago
-
Four held, over 300 kites confiscated4 minutes ago
-
President asks chambers to support women entrepreneurs in availing low interest loans10 minutes ago
-
Health dept witnesses improvement in healthcare services: Dr Jogezai4 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for elections4 minutes ago
-
Terrorist ring leader Ashraf Sheikh with accomplice killed in D.I Khan: ISPR4 minutes ago
-
Education Minister call for enhancing Pak-Qatar bilateral ties4 minutes ago
-
SU to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Feb 24 minutes ago