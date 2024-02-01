109 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

(@FahadShabbir)

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 109 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 109 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region on Thursday.

The taskforce teams have raided at various places and got registered cases against 58 power pilferers and caught two power pilferer with red handed.

Over Rs seven million fine was imposed on power pilferers.