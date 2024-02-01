Open Menu

109 Power Pilferers Netted Across The MEPCO Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 11:15 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 109 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region on Thursday.

The taskforce teams have raided at various places and got registered cases against 58 power pilferers and caught two power pilferer with red handed.

Over Rs seven million fine was imposed on power pilferers.

