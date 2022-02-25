UrduPoint.com

109 Power pilferers nabbed In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 109 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 1,41,000 electricity units.

      A sum of over Rs 2.4 million fine was imposed while 36 cases were logged against the power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

