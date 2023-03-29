109 shopkeepers arrested on overcharging

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioners inspected 514 shops in different areas and at least 109 shopkeepers were arrested for overcharging and hoarding here on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman of district administration, the shopkeepers were booked at Charsadda Road, Dalazak Road, Hayatabad, Mathani, University Road, Tehkal, Interior City, Warsak Road and others localities.

The Additional Assistant Commissioners inspected 514 shops in these areas and examined prices of daily use items including vegetables, fruits, weight of bread and other essential items.

In violation, 109 shopkeepers and breadmakers were arrested, he said, adding, the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shah Fahad was personally monitoring prices at the open market and warned of strict action against hoarders and price hikers during Ramzan.