UrduPoint.com

109 Suspects Held During Search Operation In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2022 | 01:40 PM

109 suspects held during search operation in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad police on Wednesday conducted search operation in areas of Ramana police station and held 109 suspects t besides impounding 31 bikes having no documents.

According to police spokesman, officials of Islamabad Police conducted search operation in various areas of Ramana police station under supervision of Superintendent of Police.

The search operation was also participated by police commandos, lady commandos and staff of Bomb Disposal squad.

They screened 293 houses, 71 shops, 105 vehicles and checked more than 557 persons. As many as 109 suspects were shifted to police station while 31 bikes without documents were also impounded.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has said the purpose of this search operation and high vigilance is to ensure fool proof security in the city.

He has also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Vehicles Nasir

Recent Stories

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prest ..

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prestigious UAE Golden Visa

1 hour ago
 NSC approves process of talks with TTP

NSC approves process of talks with TTP

1 hour ago
 US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to educat ..

US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to education

2 hours ago
 Extension of Current Monsoon Spell Predicted– De ..

Extension of Current Monsoon Spell Predicted– Departments to stay Alert, NDMA

2 hours ago
 Haleem Adil Sheikh picked up hotel in Lahore

Haleem Adil Sheikh picked up hotel in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.