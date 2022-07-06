109 suspects held during search operation in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad police on Wednesday conducted search operation in areas of Ramana police station and held 109 suspects t besides impounding 31 bikes having no documents.

According to police spokesman, officials of Islamabad Police conducted search operation in various areas of Ramana police station under supervision of Superintendent of Police.

The search operation was also participated by police commandos, lady commandos and staff of Bomb Disposal squad.

They screened 293 houses, 71 shops, 105 vehicles and checked more than 557 persons. As many as 109 suspects were shifted to police station while 31 bikes without documents were also impounded.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has said the purpose of this search operation and high vigilance is to ensure fool proof security in the city.

He has also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.