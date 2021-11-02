UrduPoint.com

1093 Cases Registered On Zainab App In A Year

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 04:30 PM

1093 cases registered on Zainab app in a year

Around 1093 cases were registered on Zainab app which was launched by Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) for missing and found children a year ago

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Around 1093 cases were registered on Zainab app which was launched by Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) for missing and found children a year ago.

The app was established for missing and found Child Report by Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) replicating the international Amber Alert.

The basic purpose of this App was to initiate a quick response for a missing child after registering any complain, said an official of MOHR.

Under this initiative the District Police Officers were connected who directly contact the concerned person to take quick action for tracing the missing child.

The Zainab Alert app was also launched on Citizen's Portal and relevant regional and district levels for recovery of missing or abducted children.

The app kept a track of the missing child cases and all the updates of each case including preliminary examination to verification, registration of First Information Report and investigation process.

