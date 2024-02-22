1094 Vehicles Impounded, Documents Of 949 Vehicles Seized During Road Checking Drive
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) As many as 1094 vehicles were impounded while the documents of 949 vehicles were seized during road checking campaign of Sindh Excise and Taxation department to collect tax from owners of tax defaulting vehicles.
A total of 9429 vehicles were checked till the third day of the campaign, said a statement on Thursday.
According to the details, 2367 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 2627 in Hyderabad, 1521 in Sukkur, 1306 in Larkana, 930 in Mirpur Khas and 678 vehicles were checked in Shaheed Benazirabad till the end of the third day of the road checking campaign.
So far, a total of more than nine million rupees tax has been collected.
Meanwhile, Director General Excise and Taxation Sindh Aurangzeb Panhoor has said that the road checking campaign to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicles will continue till March 7 and owners of tax defaulting vehicles should deposit their taxes immediately to avoid any untoward situation.
