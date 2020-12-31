109,479 Kg of drugs seized, 3,985 drug dealers arrested in last 6 years: minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Sindh Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control department has seized a total of 109,479 kilograms of drugs, while 3,748 cases have been registered against drug dealers and 3,985 accused were arrested, in the last six years.

He said this while presiding over a meeting, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control department Sindh Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Directors General Haji Saleem Bhutto, Munir Ahmed Zardari, Additional Director Nasir Affandi and others.

It was informed that 1259.876 kg of Heroin and 73589.536 kg of chars were seized from 2008 to November 2020 and 831.

484 kg of opium, 33798.550 kg of bhang and 5529 bottles of liquor were seized during the same period.

It was further said that 3985 accused reportedly involved in drug trafficking were arrested and 3748 cases were registered.

At present there are 48 Excise Police Stations are functioning in Sindh include eight police stations in Karachi, 10 in Hyderabad, 13 in Sukkur, 10 in Larkana and seven in Mirpur Khas, besides there are nine check posts all over Sindh.

Addressing the meeting, Chawla said that they were fully cooperating with all concerned agencies to eradicate drugs.

He said that in the current situation, it was very important that parents, teachers and other stakeholders also play their effective role in eradicating drugs use from the society.