10,953 cases registered during anti-kite flying campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Punjab Police have registered 10,953 cases during the ongoing anti-kite-flying campaign across the province, according to a spokesperson here on Wednesday.

The police also arrested 11,498 suspects involved in the dangerous business and took legal action against them.

The spokesperson said 632,000 kites and 34,000 metallic string wheels were recovered from the accused.

In Lahore, 2,466 accused were arrested and 2,401 cases were registered in the provincial capital during the current year, and 49,000 kites and 2,154 metallic string wheels were recovered from the accused.

The inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab ordered for intensifying the crackdown on kite-flying across the province.