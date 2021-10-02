1,096 criminals held in September

Police arrested 1,096 criminals from various parts of the district during September 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Police arrested 1,096 criminals from various parts of the district during September 2021.

The police arrested 209 drug traffickers, 275 illicit weapon holders, 390 proclaimed offenders and 222 gamblers during the same period.

The police also recovered 231 pistols, 9 guns, 19 rifles, 13 repeaters, 2 revolvers, 2 daggers, 10 Kalashnikovs, 83.670 kg hashish, 0.1 kg heroin, 2,675 liters liquor and stake money of Rs 245,406from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.