1096 Out Of 1102 Complaints Redressed In One Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has claimed to redress 1096 out of 1102 complaints received in one-day during 147 open courts across its region.
FESCO spokesman said here on Tuesday that on special directives of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir, all Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) arranged open courts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in their offices and received 1102 complaints.
He said that there are 147 subdivisions across the FESCO region where 1096 out of 1102 complaints were redressed by issuing on-spot orders. These complaints were relating to over-billing, replacement of defective meters, non-supply of electricity, defects in transformers and delay in new electricity connections.
He said that 355 complaints were received in First Circle Faisalabad and all were resolved whereas 274 out of 275 complaints were redressed in Second Circle Faisalabad.
Similarly, 87 complaints were received in Jhang Circle and all these were resolved while 150 out of 151 complaints received in Sargodha Circle were addressed.
In Mianwali Circle, 104 out of 108 complaints were resolved whereas 126 complaints were received in Toba Tek Singh Circle and all these were redressed, he added.
