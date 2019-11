109,704 defective meters replaced during 2019-20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company MEPCO ) replaced 109,704 burnt and defective meters from 2019 to October

In line with special directions of Chief Executive Officer Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood, defective and burnt meters were being replaced on priority basis.

MEPCO official sources said that during this session, the company replaced 106,346 single-phase meters, 3,131 three-phase meters and 227 MDI meters.

Sources added that 12,641 defective meters had been replaced in Multan circle, 11,986 in DG Khan circle, 17,439 in Vehari circle, 10,776 in Bahawalpur circle, 13,619 in Sahiwal circle, 16,965 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, 9,148 in Muzaffagarh circle, 10,924 in Bahawalnager circle and 6,206 defective meters replaced in Khanewal circle.