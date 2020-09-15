UrduPoint.com
10,988 Beggars Nabbed In ICT During This Year: National Assembly Told

Tue 15th September 2020 | 07:56 PM

Parliamentary Secretary Interior Shaukat Ali on Tuesday informed the National Assembly that as many as 10,988 beggars have been arrested so far during the current year while 7204 beggars were held during 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Interior Shaukat Ali on Tuesday informed the National Assembly that as many as 10,988 beggars have been arrested so far during the current year while 7204 beggars were held during 2019.

Replying to a Calling Attention Notice raised by Ms Nusrat and others about increasing trend of beggary in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the Parliamentary Secretary while giving breakup said that out of total arrested beggars, 2727 were men, 1882 women, 2941 boys and 1788 girls besides 206 transgenders.

He said beggary was a social evil but the menace witnessed upward trend. The ICT Administration had set up 'Mujahid Force' to arrest the professional beggars, he said.

He said personnel of 'Mujahid Force' were in plain clothes regularly checked and arrested the beggars in various areas of the capital.

The arrested beggars were presented before magistrate for legal action, he said.

However, he said the beggars could only be penalized under sections 9-10 of 1958 Act and has nominal punishment.

Shaukat Ali urged the Chair to refer the matter to standing committee for bringing proper legislation and amendment to the 1958 Act so that strict punishment could be awarded to the professional beggars and gang involved in the menace.

He said the ICT Administration recently arrested a gang involved in beggary. After investigation, it was revealed that some eight police officials were also involved. Later, the involved police officials were suspended and after properly inquiry, they were dismissed from service besides sending them into jail.

Later, the Deputy Speaker referred the matter to the concerned committee for thorough deliberation and proper legislation to curb the menace of beggary.

