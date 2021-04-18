1099 helpline to strengthen redressal mechanism for women rights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has emphasised to strengthen the grievances redressal mechanism to end violence and exploitation of women in Pakistan.

The 1099 helpline App was an important step towards strengthening these mechanisms for women rights, said an official Ministry of Human Rights.

Talking to APP, he said that since the helpline was launched, it had received over 450,000 calls, 49 percent of which were related to Women's rights.

The App also provided an alternate and effective mechanism to launch and track complaints related to human rights violations.

He said the Ministry is committed to raise awareness among women and educate them on their fundamental rights.

He said that 1099 Helpline App is already available for download on the Google Playstore and the Helpline (1099) timings are changed. The new timings will be 9 am to 5 pm for week days only.

He said that the promoting women's rights and gender equality is essential for the European Union in its relations with third countries. "We therefore value the cooperation with the Government of Pakistan and the efforts to promote these fundamental rights".