109,970 electricity connections pending in country: National Assembly told

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Assembly was told on Monday that some 109,970 new electricity connections were pending across the country due to spread of pandemic (Covid-19) and volatile economic crunch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The National Assembly was told on Monday that some 109,970 new electricity connections were pending across the country due to spread of pandemic (Covid-19) and volatile economic crunch.

In a written reply to the question of MNA Syed Agha Rafiullah, Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastagir Khan said the firms were not participating in the tenders of meters/cables and transformers floated by electricity distribution companies (DISCOs).

As many as 12,485 connections were pending in Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), 200 in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), 28 in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company, (FESCO) and 11,788 in Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

Similarly, around 79,807 connections were pending in Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), 2,580 in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), 58 in Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO), 1,508 in Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), 462 in SEPCO and 1,054 in Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO).