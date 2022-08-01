UrduPoint.com

109,970 Electricity Connections Pending In Country: National Assembly Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2022 | 07:51 PM

109,970 electricity connections pending in country: National Assembly told

The National Assembly was told on Monday that some 109,970 new electricity connections were pending across the country due to spread of pandemic (Covid-19) and volatile economic crunch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The National Assembly was told on Monday that some 109,970 new electricity connections were pending across the country due to spread of pandemic (Covid-19) and volatile economic crunch.

In a written reply to the question of MNA Syed Agha Rafiullah, Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastagir Khan said the firms were not participating in the tenders of meters/cables and transformers floated by electricity distribution companies (DISCOs).

As many as 12,485 connections were pending in Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), 200 in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), 28 in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company, (FESCO) and 11,788 in Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

Similarly, around 79,807 connections were pending in Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), 2,580 in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), 58 in Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO), 1,508 in Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), 462 in SEPCO and 1,054 in Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO).

Related Topics

Multan National Assembly Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Hyderabad Gujranwala Southern Electric Power Company Limited Islamabad Electric Supply Company FESCO PESCO QESCO GEPCO MEPCO

Recent Stories

Member of inter-provincial drug cartel held, huge ..

Member of inter-provincial drug cartel held, huge quantity of drugs recovered

36 seconds ago
 Use of derogatory remarks by PTI against Maulana F ..

Use of derogatory remarks by PTI against Maulana Fazl ur Rehman condemned

38 seconds ago
 PTI challenges acceptance of its 11 MNAs' resignat ..

PTI challenges acceptance of its 11 MNAs' resignations

39 seconds ago
 Healthy mother, child form basis of happy family: ..

Healthy mother, child form basis of happy family: Prof Al-freed

41 seconds ago
 Rockfalls, gaping crevices put Mont Blanc out of r ..

Rockfalls, gaping crevices put Mont Blanc out of reach for many

34 minutes ago
 Health department ensures daily Coronavirus vaccin ..

Health department ensures daily Coronavirus vaccination

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.