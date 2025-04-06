Open Menu

109th Session Of AJK Islamic Ideological Council To Be Held On Apr 7

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2025 | 07:30 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Apr, 2025) The 109th session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Islamic Ideology Council, also known as the farewell meeting of the current council, will be held on April 7, 2025, at 12:00 pm in the Conference Hall of the AJK Supreme Court Building in Muzaffarabad.

Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Chairman of the Islamic Ideology Council, will preside over the meeting, says,an official handout issued here on Sunday.

Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, will attend the meeting as the chief guest.

The farewell meeting of the Council for current stipulated period will review of the current council's three-year performance.

The council members, including Mufti Syed Kifayat Hussain Naqvi, Maulana Saeed Yousaf Khan, Maulana Sahibzada Pir Muhammad Habib-ur-Rehman Mahboobi, Maulana Muhammad Altaf Hussain, Maulana Qazi Mahmood-ul-Hassan Ashraf, Maulana Mufti Muhammad Arif, Maulana Mufti Muhammad Hussain Chishti, Maulana Qari Muhammad Azam Arif, secretaries of the AJK Government and other relevant authorities.

