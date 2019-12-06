10BTT emerges as champion ecological conservation project at COP-25

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan's 10 Billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT) project has emerged as a champion programme for ecological conservation programme at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) 25th Conference of Parties (COP-25) held at Madrid, Spain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan's 10 Billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT) project has emerged as a champion programme for ecological conservation programme at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) 25th Conference of Parties (COP-25) held at Madrid

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam had highlighted the billion tree afforestation project (BTAP)'s up scaled project 10 Billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT) as the successful forestry initiative.

In a message shared, the adviser tweeted that the world recognized Pakistan's efforts on forestry preservation and Climate Change mitigation at COP 25 Madrid. "The 10 BTT is one of the 8 initiatives leading the charge," he tweeted.

The 10BTT was the beefed up version of BTAP programme implemented in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which not helped increase overall depleting forest of the province due to unbridled tree cutting by timber mafia rather initiated hundreds of green jobs and business opportunities for the local people.

It merits mention here that besides becoming the only world project to achieve Bonn Challenge BTAP had also become a source to empower impoverished women.

The BTAP initiative had also assisted the government to come up with an innovative idea of eco-system restoration fund for the developed countries to partner with Pakistan in environmental conservation and mega plantation project.