10kg Bag Of Wheat Flour Being Sold At Rs 648 In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM

10kg bag of wheat flour being sold at Rs 648 in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich, the 10 kg bag of wheat flour is being sold at Rs. 648 in Bahawalpur under the special package.

The flour is available at designated grocery stores and sale points in the city.

Talking to the media here Sunday, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Anam Fatima said that she herself and revenue staff were active in the field.

She directed the revenue field staff to ensure the availability of wheat stock as per quota in flour mills and deliver the flour bags to allocated grocery stores after grinding of wheat. The sales of wheat should also be ensured at the fixed rate, she said.

