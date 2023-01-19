10kg bag of wheat flour being sold at Rs 648 in Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich, the 10-kg bag of flour is available at Rs.648 at the designated grocery stores under a special package of the Punjab government in Bahawalpur.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr.

Anam Fatima visited Dewanwali Pulli, Fauji Basti, and other places to inspect the sale of flour. She went to the flour sale points and checked the sale record of flour at the allotted grocery stores.

She said that the supply of flour bags at the allotted grocery stores in adequate quantity should be ensured to facilitate the masses.