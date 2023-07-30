10kg explosive used in Bajaur suicide blast: IGP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan here Sunday night said that Bajaur blast was a suicide attack and 10 kg explosives were used in the subversive act.

Talking to the media here, IGP said that ball bearings and other explosive materials were used from the sites of the explosion.

He said the investigation was underway and culprits would soon be arrested.