10kg hashish seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Sadr police arrested two drug peddlers, including a woman, and recovered hashish from their possession.

Police said on Sunday that a police team headed by SI Ziaullah set up a picket near Mohalla Elahiabad Chak No 225-RB, Malkhanwala, Satiana road.

The police team signaled a suspected car (LEC-5121) to stop but its driver accelerated the speed in panic, due to which, the car crashed into a wall.

Police arrested the car driver Ilyas and Sobia wife of Muhammad Amin, residents of Sahiwal.

During the search, the police recovered 10.5 kg hashish from the cavities of car.

A case has been registered against the accused.