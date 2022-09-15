10kg hashish seized, three held in DI Khan

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The district police on Thursday foiled a smuggling bid by seizing 10 kilograms of hashish and arrested three persons in the limits of University Police Station.

According to Police spokesman, a police team led by DSP Paroa Kashif Sattar and SHO University Police Station Attaullah Khan had put up a barricade on Dera-Bhakkar bridge.

The cops signaled a car bearing number (BFW-326) of Sindh to stop and recovered 10 kilogram of hashish from its secret cavities. The said car was heading towards Punjab from Dera Ismail Khan.

The three accused arrested were identified as Ziauddin son of Shehzad Khan Mehsud resident of Makeen (South Waziristan), Muhammad Ilyas son of Haji Abdul Zahir Kakar resident of Kuchlak and Shabbir Ahmed son of Mumtaz Ahmad Bhatti resident of District Rahim Yar Khan.

All the three accused were arrested on the spot and a case was registered against them.