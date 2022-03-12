10kg narcotics recovered in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District police, during a crackdown, recovered more than 10 kilograms of hashish and arrested the smuggler, police said on Saturday

Incharge Narcotics Eradication Team Hafiz Muhammad Adnan Khan and SHO Salim Khan on a tip off checked a suspected car barring number H-4014 near Dera Peshawar bypass.

The police recovered 10kg and 320 grams of hashish and arrested alleged smuggler Momin Khan resident of Lakki.

The police arrested the accused and started investigation.