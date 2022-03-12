UrduPoint.com

10kg Narcotics Recovered In DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2022 | 07:27 PM

10kg narcotics recovered in DI Khan

District police, during a crackdown, recovered more than 10 kilograms of hashish and arrested the smuggler, police said on Saturday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) ::District police, during a crackdown, recovered more than 10 kilograms of hashish and arrested the smuggler, police said on Saturday.

Incharge Narcotics Eradication Team Hafiz Muhammad Adnan Khan and SHO Salim Khan on a tip off checked a suspected car barring number H-4014 near Dera Peshawar bypass.

The police recovered 10kg and 320 grams of hashish and arrested alleged smuggler Momin Khan resident of Lakki.

The police arrested the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Car

Recent Stories

Six bogies of freight train derail near Latifabad ..

Six bogies of freight train derail near Latifabad Hyd

37 seconds ago
 Present political turmoil should resolve with matu ..

Present political turmoil should resolve with maturity, tolerance: Ashrafi

38 seconds ago
 PEUGEOT officially launches operations in Pakistan ..

PEUGEOT officially launches operations in Pakistan

40 seconds ago
 Ukraine says mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelle ..

Ukraine says mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol

41 seconds ago
 Swiss Odermatt wins World Cup giant slalom crystal ..

Swiss Odermatt wins World Cup giant slalom crystal globe

43 seconds ago
 Abramovich disqualified as Chelsea director by Pre ..

Abramovich disqualified as Chelsea director by Premier League

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>