10KG Of Hashish Recovered Drug Peddler Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 05:40 PM

10KG of hashish recovered drug peddler arrested

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a crackdown against drug peddlers is underway across the district.

On the instructions of District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed, an intelligence-based crackdown is being carried out against drug suppliers. SHO Police Station Rewa Sub-Inspector Qamar Zaman, Sub-Inspector Asif Sultan, Sub-Inspector Talha Hussain, along with their team, arrested drug peddler Abdul Rehman, a resident of Chak 128 Thathian.

10 kg 8 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of the arrested drug peddler accused Abdul Rehman, against whom a case has been registered under the provisions of narcotics in Rewa Police Station and further investigation is underway.

In this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that practical steps are being taken across the district to save our generations from the scourge of drugs. A crackdown against drug dealers is underway under a special campaign across the district.

