10kg polythene bags confiscated

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has confiscated around 10kg of polythene bags and a bike during a raid in different areas.

10 shopkeepers of various markets were also fined on overcharging while other violators were warned as per law during surprise raids conducted by assistant commissioners Potohar, its spokesman told APP on Tuesday.

AC potohar conducted price checking of essential commodities, inspected unauthorized use of polythene bags in fruit/vegetable, milk shops, general stores, cash & carry, chicken/meat shops in different areas of Potohar.

He said the civil administration was ensuring strict adherence to the rate list of food items in markets during clamp down on profiteers.

AC Potohar also sealed a car service station on violating dengue protocols and working without No Objection Certificate (NOC) at Jhangi Syedan. During the raid a doctor was arrested and six Clinics and pharmaceutical shops were also sealed for not having NOC.